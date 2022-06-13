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GUN LAWS ARE ILLEGAL
https://www.roxytube.com/v/1QIeLj
Gun laws are illegal. It is our 2nd amendment right, that shall not be infringed, to own guns. Only criminals will have guns if they are taken away. Governent wants your guns so we can't protect ourselves. Our forefathers knew that someday a government would rise against the people. They put the 2nd amendment in place for us. Guns are not the problem...crazy people are the problem. What about knives and rope? Lead pipes? All deadly weapons. Open your eyes. They are trying to lock us down with fake viruses, stock market crashes, soaring inflation, crazy gas prices, food shortages, food recalls. DO YOU SEE IT?!