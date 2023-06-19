Create New Account
La Fonte delle Informazioni - Rispondiamo alla vostra domanda 19 Giugno 2023
Dino Tinelli
Published 18 hours ago |

Chiariamo il punto su una domanda frequente che ci fate, da dove prendiamo le informazioni; ci auguriamo che con questo video abbiate le idee più chiare sull'atteggiamento corretto in merito. Non disperdete le energie sulle domande vane ma concentratevi sulla sostanza delle cose; gli unici a discernere siete voi; non delegate altri a scegliere cosa sia valido, giusto e vero, valutate liberamente da soli Track: Litae Music by https://www.fiftysounds.com

