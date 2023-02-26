THE GREAT AWAKENING BY JEHOVAH IN 2023!

The great awakening of 2023! There is a great awakening but it is not in a town or city. The great awakening is in the hearts and minds of those who can understand that the second coming of the Lord is at hand 2 Peter 3. IF, you have ears to hear that Satan is a man, the first preacher of men, as a demon pretending to be God, that he now rules over the kingdoms of men, during our apostasy away from the ways of Elohim 2 Thess. 2:3, by convincing us that we can be like God and preach, give to the world bibles, and religions like God Rom. 5:12-21; Gen. 2:17-4:12; 2 Thess. 2:1-11, THEN, you then can know that the second coming of Christ is at hand Rev. 22:20; 2 Thess. 2:3! The preaching of Christ, the wisdom from above, by His wielding, from heaven, the being restored on earth, Sword of the Spirit Micah. 7:15; 1 Cor. 13:9-12; Rev. 5:1ff, is back in these last days or end times of the apostasy 2 Thess. 2:3 of the preaching and ways of men Heb. 1:2; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; Dan. 12:4; Dan. 2:44; Rev. 5:1ff, etc.





IF, you have ears, to hear the wisdom from above, the hidden manna Rev. 2:17, or hidden revelation 1 Cor. 2:7 that Satan is a man, the man who was the first preacher of men and who brought to this world sin, suffering, and death. He stole peace, sanity, and rational thought from this world as a demon and antichrist Rom. 5:12 by ruling over the world by pretending to be God 2 Thess. 2:4 and convincing us that we can be like Christ and preach and give to the world bibles and religions, Gen. 2:17-4:12; 2 Thess. 2:1-11; Rom. 5:12-21 during the apostasy 2 Thess. 2:3 from the ways of Jehovah, THEN, you know that the second coming of Christ is at hand after the suffering from the ways of men Job; 2 Thess. 2:1-11; James 5:7-11 etc. Rev. 22:20, and that the destroyer, or space weather, fire from heaven, will destroy all those who do not repent of the ways of men Rev. 18:4; Matt. 7:21ff in about 2065 AD. Those with ears to hear the mysteries of the Kingdom Matt. 13:11 will understand that one faith from Jehovah Christianity will continue in the 2nd age of the Kingdom for 750 years on the new heaven and the new earth 2 Pet. 3; Acts 2:17-21





