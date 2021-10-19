Teachers at Colorado Springs Force Children to Tape Masks to Their Face

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Martin Brodel
36248 HWY 133
Hotchkiss, Colorado
81419
https://www.martinbrodel1776.com/
https://alaskachaga.us/discount/MARTIN
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos
https://ugetube.com/watch/KI2pVQmcFPs8Swt
my site at bitchute.....
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ddBz9vgnRFty/
Brenda's channel
https://www.youtube.com/channe....l/UCAEv8_SKuuzDeXhYK
Brenda's email addy....... [email protected]
Bear's True Blue
ph# 1-615-332-4570
https://www.bearshairproducts.com/
http://www.bearsrepair.webs.com/
Hero Soap Company
https://hero-soap-company.mysh....opify.com?sca_ref=26
http://MartinBrodelCBD.com
https://www.mydailychoice.com/....corp/hempMomma/?enro
http://www.greasysgarage.com/
https://freedomfightertees.com/