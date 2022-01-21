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Train Your Brain Against Thoughts of Depression and Suicide With Rick Lawrence
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25 views • January 21, 2022
If someone you love is struggling with pain or if you are contemplating ending your own life, you must listen to the words of Rick Lawrence. As Executive Director of Vibrant Faith Ministries, Rick will help you find your way out of the darkness. He is an award-winning author, cultural researcher, and national speaker, as well as the general editor of the number one bestselling Jesus-Centered Bible and the author of forty other books and curriculums. Rick’s latest book is The Suicide Solution: Finding Your Way Out of the Darkness where he talks in detail about how to train your brain against thoughts of depression and suicide. Get some excellent ideas of what to implement in your life to reduce depression and defeat the suicidal mindset once and for all.


TAKEAWAYS

How scripture and clinical practices work together for mental health

Our brains operate like a computer and our software can get bugs

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy is an excellent way to retrain your brain

Simple and scientifically proven ways to reduce depression and suicidal thoughts


🛠 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Suicide Rates Climb Through Covid: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtNLFnri9ik
CDC Suicide Report: https://bit.ly/SUICIDEcdc
Psychology Tools Worksheets: https://www.psychologytools.com/
Buy The Suicide Solution Book: http://ricklawrence.com/books/
Dr. Daniel Emina: https://www.amenclinics.com/team/daniel-emina-m-d/
Find Your Way Out of Darkness: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5KOBvGA2rs

🔗 CONNECT WITH RICK LAWRENCE
Website: http://ricklawrence.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RickSkip/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/rickskip
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rick-lawrence-32734a4/
Podcast: http://payingridiculousattentiontojesus.com/
YouTube: https://bit.ly/RICKLAWRENCEYT

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Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
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Keywords
biblesuicidedepressionmental healthcognitive behavioral therapytina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showrick lawrencevibrant faith ministries
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