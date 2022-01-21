Train Your Brain Against Thoughts of Depression and Suicide With Rick Lawrence

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TAKEAWAYS
How scripture and clinical practices work together for mental health
Our brains operate like a computer and our software can get bugs
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy is an excellent way to retrain your brain
Simple and scientifically proven ways to reduce depression and suicidal thoughts
🛠 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Suicide Rates Climb Through Covid: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtNLFnri9ik
CDC Suicide Report: https://bit.ly/SUICIDEcdc
Psychology Tools Worksheets: https://www.psychologytools.com/
Buy The Suicide Solution Book: http://ricklawrence.com/books/
Dr. Daniel Emina: https://www.amenclinics.com/team/daniel-emina-m-d/
Find Your Way Out of Darkness: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5KOBvGA2rs
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