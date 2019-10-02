BREAKING: RUDY GIULIANI SUBPOENAED BY CONGRESS FOR UKRAINE DOCUMENTS -1640-6P

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In a letter to Giuliani dated Monday, the heads of three House committees asked for information related to the president and his lawyer’s efforts to get Ukraine’s government to investigate the Biden family. Three Democratic-led panels — the Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees — are demanding that Giuliani produce all text messages, phone records and other communications related to the “scheme” he is accused of perpetrating “in order to determine the full extent of this effort by the President and his Administration to press Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 presidential election.” E-Militia Article: BREAKING: RUDY GIULIANI SUBPOENAED BY CONGRESS FOR UKRAINE DOCUMENTS http://ow.ly/Z7cf30pDLxB
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