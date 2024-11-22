Funeral of four martyrs in Jenin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Citizens in Jenin buried the bodies of four martyrs out of eight who were killed during the two-day invasion of the city, countryside and camp, where the occupation kidnapped the bodies of four martyrs.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 21/11/2024
