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RUSSIA’S NEW NAVAL DOCTRINE IDENTIFIES US AS MAIN THREAT, NY Declares Monkeypox Emergency, Lara Logan - Illegals Getting Social Security Numbers, DC Run By Enemies of The People: August 01, 2022
Terral03.com
Terral03.com
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1312 views • August 02, 2022

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]

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RUSSIA’S NEW NAVAL DOCTRINE IDENTIFIES US AS MAIN THREAT

Submitted by Karen

https://southfront.org/russias-new-naval-doctrine-identifies-us-as-main-threat/

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While Establishment Media Pushes Positive Narrative on Ukraine, US Military Brass Now Recognizes the War is Lost

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/establishment-media-pushes-positive-narrative-ukraine-us-military-brass-now-recognizes-war-lost/

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New York City declares monkeypox a public health emergency

https://www.npr.org/2022/07/30/1114747427/nyc-monkeypox-public-health-emergency

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Lara Logan: They’re Giving Social Security Numbers to Illegal Aliens at the US Border (VIDEO)

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/lara-logan-giving-social-security-numbers-illegal-aliens-us-border-video

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Washington D.C. Is Run by the Enemies of the American People – It Is Time to Take America Back (VIDEO)

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/washington-d-c-run-enemy-american-people-time-take-america-back/

==

Read the Full Report by Subscribing to the 2022 Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.

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Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Dan Thalhuber
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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Related:

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt

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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.


Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA


Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g


Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03


More info at https://www.terral03.com


Contact Terral: [email protected]

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