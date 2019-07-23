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Saratoga National Cemetery Honor Guard • USA Flag Retirement Ceremony
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4 views • July 23, 2019
USA Flag Retirement ceremony performed by the Saratoga National Cemetery Honor Guard Association. Saratoga Flag collects old & tattered USA flags during the year for the Honor Guard to retire them in a proper fashion at the Saratoga National Cemetery located in Saratoga County, Upstate New York.
www.SaratogaFlag.com
WE HONOR THOSE WHO SERVE.
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FACEBOOK.com/SaratogaFlag
INSTAGRAM.com/saratogaflag
YouTube: http://tinyurl.com/SaratogaFlagCo
© SaratogaFlag.com
Filmed & Edited by LongbowMedia.US
www.SaratogaFlag.com
WE HONOR THOSE WHO SERVE.
===
FACEBOOK.com/SaratogaFlag
INSTAGRAM.com/saratogaflag
YouTube: http://tinyurl.com/SaratogaFlagCo
© SaratogaFlag.com
Filmed & Edited by LongbowMedia.US
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