Wadi Gaza right now crowds stroll, kids play, RUINS of homes everywhere - during Israeli ceasefire
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
20 views • 1 day ago

Wadi Gaza right now: crowds stroll, kids play, RUINS of homes everywhere

Death toll since Oct. 2023 now OVER 67K says Health Ministry. 

I think it is about twice that many... Cynthia

PS... Wadi Gaza is a wadi (river valley) that divides the northern and southern ends of the Gaza Strip, whose major tributary is Besor Stream.

Adding:  Talks to implement Trump’s Gaza peace plan to begin on Sunday

🔊The delegations from Israel and the US are preparing to hold talks on Gaza peace plan tomorrow, Israel’s Kam broadcaster reported. 

Israeli security officials are drafting a list of Palestinian prisoners who could be exchanged for the hostages as part of the deal, the report added. 

The talks are expected to take place in Egypt, according to Israel’s Channel 12.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
