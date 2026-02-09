BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
MAGA Brain Rot: What Happened to the Movement That Abandoned Its Own Principles
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
48194 followers
2498 views • 20 hours ago

To learn more, visit: https://21stcenturywire.com/


Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Maga Brain Rot and Abandonment of Principles (0:00)

- Trump's Election and Anti-War Stance (2:06)

- The Role of DHS and ICE (4:02)

- The Abuse of the Term "Terrorism" (6:25)

- The Future of American Politics and Law Enforcement (10:31)

- The Impact of Trump's Actions on American Society (14:50)

- The Role of Big Pharma and Health Concerns (20:44)

- The Global Impact of American Policies (24:33)

- The Importance of Independent Journalism (25:31)


Recent News
EU accuses TikTok of &#8220;addictive design&#8221; under new digital censorship law

EU accuses TikTok of “addictive design” under new digital censorship law

Belle Carter
White House denies plans for ICE polling place presence but leaves door open

White House denies plans for ICE polling place presence but leaves door open

Belle Carter
Strategic Fumble: How a U.S. Dud Bomb May Have Delivered Iran the Keys to Israel&#8217;s Underground Fortresses

Strategic Fumble: How a U.S. Dud Bomb May Have Delivered Iran the Keys to Israel’s Underground Fortresses

Mike Adams
Radical left-wing groups embrace armed militancy amid anti-ICE protests, watchdog warns

Radical left-wing groups embrace armed militancy amid anti-ICE protests, watchdog warns

Belle Carter
Explosive Epstein emails claim Bill Gates caught STD from &#8220;Russian girls,&#8221; sought antibiotics for Melinda

Explosive Epstein emails claim Bill Gates caught STD from “Russian girls,” sought antibiotics for Melinda

Kevin Hughes
U.S. grows more dependent on foreign mineral imports, USGS report finds

U.S. grows more dependent on foreign mineral imports, USGS report finds

Laura Harris
