Preaching at University of Nevada, Reno Oct 12

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Cliff Nellis is preaching at University of Nevada Reno. Cliff Nellis is the training evangelist of Freedom Evangelism which is an organization that will train and send and fund full time evangelists. They also are available to churches for in church training of people who want to learn how to effectively share the gospel.