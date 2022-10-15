Preaching at University of Nevada, Reno Oct 12

Cliff Nellis is preaching at University of Nevada Reno. Cliff Nellis is the training evangelist of Freedom Evangelism which is an organization that will train and send and fund full time evangelists. They also are available to churches for in church training of people who want to learn how to effectively share the gospel.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.