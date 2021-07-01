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School Board Employee Who Quit Over Critical Race Theory SPEAKS
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40 views • July 01, 2021
Daniel Concannon spent years working for a New Hampshire school district, only to watch it slowly devolve into anti-white Critical Race Theory. He quit his job earlier this week, and now he's going public for the first time with National File TV.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ddf528b49cc039ea37ca28
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ddf528b49cc039ea37ca28
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