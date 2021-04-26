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Your Church has Genuflected to Satan - That Doesn't Mean You Should
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45 views • April 26, 2021
Many denominations have taken a knee to Satan through tacit approval of RNA Covid injections and human-animal chimera experimentation. Without faith, canon and doctrine, that church is just a structure - in this episode we look at your options as a Christian while a Satanic wave churns over the world.
First Bible Network
https://www.fbn.theveryfirstbible.org
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/petition-asks-vatican-to-cancel-health-conference-featuring-abortion-activists-fauci-big-tech-oligarchs
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/tissue-mash-up-a-q-a-with-juan-carlos-izpisua-belmonte
Marcionite Bishop Urges Vatican to Reconsider
https://www.prlog.org/12851959-marcionite-bishop-offers-guidance-to-pope-francis-cites-corrupt-tree-parable.html
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
First Bible Network
https://www.fbn.theveryfirstbible.org
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/petition-asks-vatican-to-cancel-health-conference-featuring-abortion-activists-fauci-big-tech-oligarchs
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/tissue-mash-up-a-q-a-with-juan-carlos-izpisua-belmonte
Marcionite Bishop Urges Vatican to Reconsider
https://www.prlog.org/12851959-marcionite-bishop-offers-guidance-to-pope-francis-cites-corrupt-tree-parable.html
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
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