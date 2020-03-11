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Biden curses out voter asking about gun control
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42 views • March 11, 2020
Brad Blakeman, who was the former senior adviser under President George W. Bush, says former Vice President Joe Biden gets defensive and mean the moment he's challenged by someone. #FoxBusiness
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