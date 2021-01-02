EXPLOSIVE & CONTROVERSIAL - FROM THE SATANIC TAKEOVER OF PREGNANCY AND BIRTH TO THE BIRTH OF A NEW EARTH

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This is a very explosive, controversial, and triggering interview. It was extremely powerful and moving to me, as you will see me speak about my own personal traumas, after feeling very overwhelmed by Jeanice's mindblowing information about chilbirth and trauma. We are a heavily traumatised civilisation, and this trauma is inflicted daily through every new birth. You will learn how the Satanic Cabal has infiltrated EVERYTHING, from conception to the entire birthing process. You have never heard information like this before! This video is about bringing trauma to consciousness, and then healing it by returning to love.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=adsc3l3vwf8&;feature=youtu.be