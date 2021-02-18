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FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG ALARMED OVER MRNA VACCINES (MIRROR)
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40 views • February 18, 2021
Feb 17, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, they discuss what Mark Zuckerberg really thinks about the safety of the DNA altering Moderna miracle shot, and they address the hypocrisy of him censoring public discourse while secretly agreeing with the concerns many have raised. They also address the passings of radio legend Rush Limbaugh and Christian musician Carman, as they go home to the Lord after a life battling evil. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 02/17/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/facebook-s-zuckerberg-alarmed-over-mrna-vaccines-altering-dna
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, they discuss what Mark Zuckerberg really thinks about the safety of the DNA altering Moderna miracle shot, and they address the hypocrisy of him censoring public discourse while secretly agreeing with the concerns many have raised. They also address the passings of radio legend Rush Limbaugh and Christian musician Carman, as they go home to the Lord after a life battling evil. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 02/17/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/facebook-s-zuckerberg-alarmed-over-mrna-vaccines-altering-dna
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