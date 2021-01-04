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Program Manager of Wyoming Health and Preparedness Response Unit Speaks on Horrors of COVID Vaccine and Communism!
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158 views • January 04, 2021
Dr. Igor Shepherd: Former Biologic Warfare Specialist for Communist Russia now heads up Readiness and Preparedness for Pandemics For Wyoming.
PDF Transcript 11/20/2020:
https://www.garydbarnett.cm/wp-content/newuploads/Dr.-Igor-Shepherd-transcription.pdf
PDF Transcript 11/20/2020:
https://www.garydbarnett.cm/wp-content/newuploads/Dr.-Igor-Shepherd-transcription.pdf
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