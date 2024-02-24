Create New Account
Power Outages, Solar Flares & Cyber Attacks... It Has Begun
The Appearance
Published 19 hours ago

EL SALVADOR PRESIDENT CRITICIZES SOROS

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/el-salvador-president-nayib-bukele-criticizes-george-soros/


AT&T CELL PHONE OUTAGE

https://abcnews.go.com/US/att-outage-impacting-us-customers-company/story?id=107440297


CYBER ATTACK LEAVES PATIENTS SEEKING PRESCRIPTIONS

https://www.wnd.com/2024/02/cyberattack-leaves-patients-seeking-prescriptions-lurch/


RON DESANTIS RE: EMP ATTACK

https://floridapolitics.com/archives/660893-ron-emp/


METEOROLOGIST SAYS SOLAR FLARES MAY HAVE CAUSED CELLULAR OUTAGES

https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-meteorologist-says-solar-flares-may-have-caused-cellular-outages/


CYBER STORM PREDICTED

https://securityintelligence.com/articles/cyber-storm-predicted-at-the-2023-world-economic-forum/


FRANCE COVID 19 VACCINE DISTRUST

https://time.com/5939521/france-covid-19-vaccine-distrust/


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL  32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK  74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Emails: [email protected]

Keywords
current eventsbiblecubachristianityprophecysoroscommentarysolar flaresperezmrnaend time news reportaugustocell phone outagechina hacking

