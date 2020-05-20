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Christian Tal Schaller - Madagascar en tête de la libération de la tutelle de l'OMS !
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75 views • May 20, 2020
Import YT 16 mai 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DadCV6FsJhI
Chaîne YT Tal Schaller : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsErDjBW330E-axwjFIUiLQ
Vaccins : 235 substances chimiques !...
NEWSLETTER GRATUITE: https://www.santeglobale.world/newsletter/
le président rajoelina appelle les nations africaines à quitter l'OMS !
la situation actuelle
le saut quantique a déjà eu lieu ( alejandro jodorowski)
www.fonds-josefa.org
www.santeglobale.world blogs de tal
https://www.voaafrique.com/a/le-pr%C3%A9sident-malgache-d%C3%A9fend-sa-potion-pr%C3%A9tendument-anti-coronavirus/5414872.html
Chaîne YT Tal Schaller : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsErDjBW330E-axwjFIUiLQ
Vaccins : 235 substances chimiques !...
NEWSLETTER GRATUITE: https://www.santeglobale.world/newsletter/
le président rajoelina appelle les nations africaines à quitter l'OMS !
la situation actuelle
le saut quantique a déjà eu lieu ( alejandro jodorowski)
www.fonds-josefa.org
www.santeglobale.world blogs de tal
https://www.voaafrique.com/a/le-pr%C3%A9sident-malgache-d%C3%A9fend-sa-potion-pr%C3%A9tendument-anti-coronavirus/5414872.html
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