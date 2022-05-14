© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LBGTQ is a Marxist commie jew weapon to tranny you.
Follow
1
Share
Report
70 views • May 14, 2022
The Marxist communists, mostly jews, never went away, They bought, swindled and conned their way to the highest positions of power. And what we have now is a jew centric jewish vision of America, not the free Republic our founding fathers left us. Isn't it interesting after the leftists,antifa and BLM destroyed our founding fathers statues, the only statue even Trump cared about was Albert Pike, Confederate 33rd degree Freemason.The Bible says it clearly that Jews are the adversary to all men, Thessalonians 1. 2, 15. There is no need to apologize to the jew about anything. WORLD CONQUEST THROUGH WORLD JEWISH GOVERNMENT http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/przion1.htm
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.