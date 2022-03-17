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Ask Dr. Jane: Chlorine Dioxide Efficacy and Nanotech in the Jab
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4366 views • March 17, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
In this week's Ask Dr. Jane, she answers queries on child vaccination, nanotech in prescription medicines, and chlorine dioxide. Dr. Ruby details the potential dangers of medications used in surgeries, how to test for damage caused by the bioweapon, and the importance of medical freedom and liberty.
Have a question you want answered next week?
Submit them through Dr. Jane Ruby's telegram channel below:
https://t.me/DrJaneRuby
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxlo8h-ask-dr.-jane-chlorine-dioxide-efficacy-and-nanotech-in-the-jab.html
In this week's Ask Dr. Jane, she answers queries on child vaccination, nanotech in prescription medicines, and chlorine dioxide. Dr. Ruby details the potential dangers of medications used in surgeries, how to test for damage caused by the bioweapon, and the importance of medical freedom and liberty.
Have a question you want answered next week?
Submit them through Dr. Jane Ruby's telegram channel below:
https://t.me/DrJaneRuby
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxlo8h-ask-dr.-jane-chlorine-dioxide-efficacy-and-nanotech-in-the-jab.html
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