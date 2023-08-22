Report: Biden admin auctions off unused border wall parts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Right Squad breaks down the news that the Biden administration is selling off unfinished border wall parts that were left by the Trump administration.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html