🌿🌍 Mangroves: Nature's Carbon Cleaners! 🌳

Why are carbon-rich mangroves so crucial? 🤔
Dr. Robert Twilley a Professor in the Department of Oceanography and Coastal Science at Louisiana State University explains their importance, as they act as nature's own air purifiers! 🌳
🎙️ https://bit.ly/3tfUP6d
Not only do they naturally absorb a substantial 73 teragrams of carbon annually, but they do it for free! 🍃💨
Preserving mangroves is crucial to conserving our very own air-cleaning superheroes.
When we disrupt these ecosystems, we risk releasing stored carbon back into the atmosphere. 🌳🔥
Let's protect them to keep our air clean! 🍃🙌🌊
