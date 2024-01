Army Lt. Col Tells Americans Why He Resigned & Why We Must Now FIGHT!

THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW

FRIDAY JANUARY 05, 2024

EPISODE #3889 8AM





SPECIAL GUEST:

• lieutenant colonel Brad Miller principal co-organizer of the Declaration of Military Accountability





WEBSITE:

• https://militaryaccountability.com/





SOCIAL MEDIA:

• Twitter/X: @BradMiller1010

• Substack: https://BradMiller10.Substack.com





EXCLUSIVE INVITE TO JAN 6th 2924 PRIVATE SCREENING - WATCH LIVE STREAM OF “FINAL VERDICT” & JOIN THE Q&A WITH DEFENDANTS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-final-verdict-ep-2-the-nevada-trials-gvg-iii-live-national-premiere-tickets-786283674637?aff=oddtdtcreator





FOLLOW US:

_____________________________________

SUPPORT US:

