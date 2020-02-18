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Age of Deception, The Gunners Dream (Music Video)
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34 views • February 18, 2020
On 2/15/2020, YouTube on a 1 minute and 30 second video which had no speech, just music and pictures which linked to this Brighteon Channel and the film Occult History of the Third Reich was deleted by YouTube and we were given a community strike for Hate Speech.
On the film Occult History of the Third Reich before finding a new source was going to cut up and use about 6 hours of recorded WWI and WWII footage.
The extra and unused video footage was used to create this music video and the video, The Final Cut.
Email from YouTube:
Hi American Patriot,
Our team has reviewed your content, and, unfortunately, we think it violates our hate speech policy. We've removed the following content from YouTube:
Video: Occult History of the Third Reich
On the film Occult History of the Third Reich before finding a new source was going to cut up and use about 6 hours of recorded WWI and WWII footage.
The extra and unused video footage was used to create this music video and the video, The Final Cut.
Email from YouTube:
Hi American Patriot,
Our team has reviewed your content, and, unfortunately, we think it violates our hate speech policy. We've removed the following content from YouTube:
Video: Occult History of the Third Reich
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