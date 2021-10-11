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2 Prophecies: Do you think...(?) Prophets, Teachers, Shepherds, Covid, Baal, Moloch, Mussolini
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433 views • October 11, 2021
Two prophetic words – possibly connected to each other, yet on 2 different days.
The first on September 30 around 10:30pm and the second on October the first at 0:30 in 2021.
Coming up with a question ?Do you think? and a profane statement out of embarrassment.
Yeshua turned it around to give some lessons
The second word seem to be somehow connected
And is very likely symbolic
Connecting Covid with Baal, Moloch, tithes and Mussolini is surely not an easy task
So this prophecy truly needs the help of the Holy Spirit for more insight and spiritual understanding.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-09-30b-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
However, the best and easiest way to help me getting through is though donations - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
The first on September 30 around 10:30pm and the second on October the first at 0:30 in 2021.
Coming up with a question ?Do you think? and a profane statement out of embarrassment.
Yeshua turned it around to give some lessons
The second word seem to be somehow connected
And is very likely symbolic
Connecting Covid with Baal, Moloch, tithes and Mussolini is surely not an easy task
So this prophecy truly needs the help of the Holy Spirit for more insight and spiritual understanding.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-09-30b-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
However, the best and easiest way to help me getting through is though donations - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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