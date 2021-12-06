Christine Massey: Covid-19 "virus" has NEVER been isolated and shown to cause disease!Sheeple won't like this video because it doesn't feed into their narcissism that they had "it." They do not want to admit it was just a cold or "flu." Thanks Mike and Christine for posting this, you are a hero.The Chinese authorities announced on January 7, 2020 that they had isolated and identified “a new type of virus”. Then on the 28th of January 2020, the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that the novela corona virus had been isolated.Christine Massey, M.Sc conducted an extensive report over a period of more than a year. The central question raised in her study is the following:“is there reliable evidence that SARS-CoV-2 has been isolated from an “unadulterated sample taken from a diseased patient”?Christine Massey submitted Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to some 90 Health /Science institutions.Does the Virus Exist? The responses to these requests confirm that there is no record of isolation / purification of SARS-CoV-2 “having been performed by anyone, anywhere, ever.” - descr from Prof Michel Chossudovskysource: