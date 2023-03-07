NWCR's Remvoing the LIberal Blindfold - 03/07/2023

The leftist's who tell us that Abortion is healthcare are nothing but evil liars, who tell you that if you kill your baby in the womb that you are affording it health care, when in fact you are committing murder. Plain and simple. It is not healthcare and it doesn't save Millions of people like the left claims. It only KILLS.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.