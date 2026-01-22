BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Col Douglas Macgregor: TRUMP at DAVOS
The Prisoner
322 views • 1 day ago

The discussion analyzes President Trump’s remarks at the Davos forum, focusing mainly on his renewed call for the United States to acquire Greenland. Trump argued that only the U.S. can secure and develop Greenland and claimed its acquisition would enhance NATO and European security, though he said he would not use force.

Colonel Douglas MacGregor strongly questioned this logic, saying Trump has never provided evidence of a real Russian or Chinese threat to Greenland or a genuine U.S. national security need to annex it. MacGregor argued the U.S. already has full military access and operational freedom in the Arctic through existing arrangements with Denmark and NATO, making annexation unnecessary.

MacGregor suggested Trump’s fixation may reflect a broader historical pattern of great-power overreach or a personal unwillingness to concede territory, rather than a coherent strategy. He also speculated that Trump’s approach could be intentionally—or unintentionally—accelerating NATO’s decline, possibly forcing Europe to assume more responsibility for its own defense.

On Trump’s statement that force would be “unstoppable” but not used, MacGregor noted the contradiction and warned Trump’s positions often shift. While a U.S. military seizure of Greenland is unlikely to provoke armed resistance from Europe, it could still create dangerous standoffs between U.S. and NATO forces.

Overall, MacGregor dismissed the Greenland issue as strategically unnecessary and increasingly unserious, while cautioning that Trump’s unpredictability means no option can be entirely ruled out. The conversation closed by highlighting Trump’s past reversals—such as U.S. policy toward Venezuela—as evidence that today’s hardline rhetoric may not reflect tomorrow’s actions.

........................

** NEW MERCH ** Jackets & Sweatshirts, Thermo Mugs!!

Daniel Davis Deep Dive Merch: Etsy store

https://www.etsy.com/shop/DanielDavisDeepDive?dd_referrer=

Mirrored - Daniel Davis / Deep Dive

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

trumpdavoscol douglas macgregor
