After many years of loyalty, what that dog received was a layer of green moss covering his back

Feb 17, 2024





The necklace that imprisoned Yoggy for 3 years

Until that day, he was forever freed from the necklace.

Yoggy was a 12-year-old dog that lost its mother at the age of 8.

He was taken care of by a 90-year-old man

But in the end he was chained to a makeshift house

In the 3 years he was abandoned, he couldn't see a doctor even if he was sick or sick

He had no food, no water, no love and no human contact

He seemed to be standing between the lines of life and death.

Even his hair had grown moss green, it had covered the entire old face.

In the remaining years, Yoggy needed to receive the best care

And most of all, his heart needed to receive all the love he didn't have in those years.

