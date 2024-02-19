After many years of loyalty, what that dog received was a layer of green moss covering his back

Pitiful Animal
Feb 17, 2024
The necklace that imprisoned Yoggy for 3 years
Until that day, he was forever freed from the necklace.
Yoggy was a 12-year-old dog that lost its mother at the age of 8.
He was taken care of by a 90-year-old man
But in the end he was chained to a makeshift house
In the 3 years he was abandoned, he couldn't see a doctor even if he was sick or sick
He had no food, no water, no love and no human contact
He seemed to be standing between the lines of life and death.
Even his hair had grown moss green, it had covered the entire old face.
In the remaining years, Yoggy needed to receive the best care
And most of all, his heart needed to receive all the love he didn't have in those years.
