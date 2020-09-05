Pedogate 2020 (Full Documentary) A Film By: Mouthy Buddha

If you are unfamiliar with Mouthy Buddha from YouTube and BitChute this channel does some excellent research and investigations on current events. Over the past year Mouthy Buddha put together a Three Part Series re-visiting the infamous Pizzagate Wikileaks, etc. from the Fall of 2016. The three part series follows the celebrity, political and cultural arts involvement in the nasty, disgusting world of global Pedophilia. I have edited all three of Mouthy Buddha's short documentaries together into one main video. Part Three is Mouthy Buddha's most recent video and is very powerful. I would highly recommend that you watch the entire video, but especially don't miss Part Three. Much appreciation to Mouthy Buddha for piecing the puzzle together. We are living in one sick world and I am not talking about the Coronavirus, the sickness is the deep rooted problem of child sex trafficking and Global Pedophiles being allowed to wonder the Planet with impunity.For your information Part One ends at the 27:00 minute mark and Part Two ends at approximately 48:00.Mouthy BuddhaYouTube Channel