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Food: The Ultimate Secret Exposed
InfowarsFan
InfowarsFan
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103 views • December 28, 2019
Uploaded to brighteon by InfowarsFan on December 28 2019
Originally posted as a special report on July 29 2010 to ( tv.infowars.com )
In a special video, Alex Jones addresses one of the darkest modes of power the globalists have used to control the population– food. The adulteration of the planet’s staple crops, genetically-altered species and intentionally-altered water, food and air all amount to a Eugenics operation to weaken the masses and achieve full spectrum domination.

The grocery store, along with your kitchen sink, are two of the most dangerous places in the world.

Many of these substances knowingly cause or are linked with sterility, low birth weight, miscarriages, smaller or deformed offspring, as well as organ failure, cancer, brain tumors and Death itself, what you DON’T know about on your grocery shelves can hurt you. Further, Alex demonstrates that a pattern of buried studies, fraudulent statistics and a will reduce global population all point to the deliberate criminal poisoning of the food and water supply.

Suffer no fools if those you show refuse to believe what is going on. Instead, research these important areas for yourself, and warn those you love about need to stop their food from being used as a Depopulation-weapon against us all. Please share this important video with everyone, so the truth about these substances can be known.

Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of December 28 2019 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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infowarsgmomonsantofdafoodpesticidespoisonfluoridewaterdietmercuryleadalexjonesviruscornmsgsecretaspartamehormoneadamsmikeseedinjectioncrop
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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