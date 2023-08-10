This is a delightful rendition of the Book of Ruth from the Bible, presented mostly by children and teens (with keen parental support). Now that all the children are all ten years older, it seems an appropriate time to share this more widely to inspire other Christian faith communities. Note that there are four chapter 'family teams' and therefore four 'Ruths' and four 'Naomi's' in total. The shawls and headdresses are guides for who is who at the change-overs.
