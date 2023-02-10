Create New Account
"Let him die that Zelensky!" - "There are children and parents from different sides killing each other!."
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago

Let him die that Zelensky! There are children and parents from different sides killing eachother!”


As Zelensky tours Europe for weapons with a hero’s welcome, these women I spoke to yesterday, are living under ukr shelling a few hundred meters from the front


Perspectives, hey


The woman on the right told me she had previously been wounded by a sniper and recently suffered concussion from a nearby shell. It’s damn nerve racking in these places. Crazy that civilians still live there. Outskirts of Donetsk.

