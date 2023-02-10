"Let him die that Zelensky!" - "There are children and parents from different sides killing each other!."

Let him die that Zelensky! There are children and parents from different sides killing eachother!”
As Zelensky tours Europe for weapons with a hero’s welcome, these women I spoke to yesterday, are living under ukr shelling a few hundred meters from the front
Perspectives, hey
The woman on the right told me she had previously been wounded by a sniper and recently suffered concussion from a nearby shell. It’s damn nerve racking in these places. Crazy that civilians still live there. Outskirts of Donetsk.
