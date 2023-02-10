"Let him die that Zelensky!" - "There are children and parents from different sides killing each other!."

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Let him die that Zelensky! There are children and parents from different sides killing eachother!”
As Zelensky tours Europe for weapons with a hero’s welcome, these women I spoke to yesterday, are living under ukr shelling a few hundred meters from the front
Perspectives, hey
The woman on the right told me she had previously been wounded by a sniper and recently suffered concussion from a nearby shell. It’s damn nerve racking in these places. Crazy that civilians still live there. Outskirts of Donetsk.