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Timeless Being - Chris Madsen
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11 views • June 02, 2022
Song written/performed by Chris Madsen. Video was shot in Kalamalka Park, Vernon, BC, Canada by Chris
Timeless Being
Timeless being, eternal one. All in time is held within you.
Here I am my heart in yours. A river of life within your sea.
Timeless being, eternal one.
A river of Love flows, I receive, I now be.
Changeless being, the formless one. All that changes is within you.
Here I am my soul in yours. A river of Light within your Sun.
Changeless being the formless one.
A river of Love flows, I receive, I now be.
Timeless Being
Timeless being, eternal one. All in time is held within you.
Here I am my heart in yours. A river of life within your sea.
Timeless being, eternal one.
A river of Love flows, I receive, I now be.
Changeless being, the formless one. All that changes is within you.
Here I am my soul in yours. A river of Light within your Sun.
Changeless being the formless one.
A river of Love flows, I receive, I now be.
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