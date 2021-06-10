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WORKED ALL HER LIFE AND RETIRED AT 65. THEN THE SHIT SHOT RETIRED HER PERMANENTLY.
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220 views • June 10, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
A sad story for sure. Her profession? Registered Nurse. A life of medicine and she did not know or would not listen. I never knew until now how strong brainwashing and indoctrination was. The mind for most is a prison.
A sad story for sure. Her profession? Registered Nurse. A life of medicine and she did not know or would not listen. I never knew until now how strong brainwashing and indoctrination was. The mind for most is a prison.
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