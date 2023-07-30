Create New Account
Dr.SHIVA™ - “Injustice” is not a talking point for me!
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago

Dr. Shiva


July 29, 2023


“Injustice” is not a talking point for me!


My life is & has been about actually STRUGGLING through & FIGHTING INJUSTICE every day


Everyone else running for President is a POS elite scumbag who pretends to know my plight & your plight. They have no F’n idea.


Perhaps this video will give you a glimpse of why I hate scumbags like Booby F’n Kennedy who steal, lie, cheat, and bamboozle millions back into the arms of the SWARM - the Elites - so WE do not follow leaders from among US to …


SHATTER THE SWARM!


Shiva4President.com


Link to post with full video and transcript: https://vashiva.com/real-caste-system...


Time for US.

Shiva4President.com


Get Educated, or Be Enslaved

TruthFreedomHealth.com


To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST. RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.


Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and innovation.


Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.


To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.


Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com.


Be the Light!


Dr.SHIVA


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h9peKmjcTRk

Keywords
talking pointinjusticedr shivastrugglingfighting entire life

