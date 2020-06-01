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Video Appears To Show Nat’l Guard, MPD Shooting Paint Rounds At Citizens On Their Porch
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99 views • June 01, 2020
Minnesota National Guard and Minneapolis police sweeping a residential street in the Whittier Neighborhood. If the masses don't unite and stand up against this tyranny, life as we knew it will cease to exist.
This is exactly how Nazi Germany began. Please, do your homework and do NOT let history repeat.
This is exactly how Nazi Germany began. Please, do your homework and do NOT let history repeat.
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