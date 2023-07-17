Donald Trump Jr. discusses Schedule F & President Trump's plan to drain the swamp.

Don Trump Jr: My Father Will Activate Schedule F And Fire The Bureaucrats
Donald Trump Jr. discusses President Trump's plan to drain the swamp.
@DonaldJTrumpJr
Watch LIVE: http://bit.ly/plutorav
Watch our LIVE coverage of @TPAction_
#ACTCON2023
https://rumble.com/v30c34o-live-c
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.