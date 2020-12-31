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Cluster-5 Variant in Colorado, Mystery Report 20: "God's Purpose for the Ages" for Gary: December 30, 2020
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Terral’s Scripture YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA/videos
--
First case of highly infectious coronavirus variant detected in Colorado
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/coronavirus-variant-colorado-us/2020/12/29/8e6379fc-4a01-11eb-a9f4-0e668b9772ba_story.html
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This newsletter program is all about helping people see God’s wisdom hidden in plain sight using His three witnesses of spirit, water, and blood testifying in the Holy Scriptures from Genesis 1:1 through Revelation.
--
Christ’s Body Members, Kingdom Disciples, and God’s Purpose for the Ages
Written by Gary and Terral
November 21, 2020
Hi Gary: Thank you for writing and for the update. You wrote:
Why is John (Yellow, White, blue) and I am (Yellow, Red, Blue) in Figure 2? What am I missing with the different color arrangement?
John is a "Kingdom Disciple" saved by obedience to the "Gospel of the Kingdom" preached by John the Baptist, Christ, and the Twelve before Christ died for anyone.
Is there a meaning to the different colors?
Yes. Each spirit witness in The Mystery Explained is illustrated using the golden-yellow color with blood witnesses being red and water witnesses being blue. Christ's body members have the Father (spirit), Son (blood), and Holy Spirit (water) incarnate "in" them with their angel and man halves joined together, as we are finished products seated in the heavenly places with Jesus Christ "in" Christ Jesus (Eph. 2:4-7) with lives hidden with Christ "in" God. Col. 3:1-4 (3).
Let us move forward to the New Heaven (Highest Heaven: Gen. 1:1, where God is seated in His Son) and the New Earth below where the Lamb contains the "Body of Christ" in the center of the throne (like Rev. 7:17) in New Jerusalem. You and I are completed "living souls" (like Adam in Genesis 2:7) with our man half (water witness) and our angel half (spirit witness) reunited and joined together. David (on left on this physical earth) is doing things "on earth" that the Lamb is doing "in heaven: of Gen. 1:8) that God is doing "in" Heaven of Genesis 1:1 in "on earth AS IT IS in heaven AS IT IS in the Infinite Realm" fashion. John (from your query) is a Kingdom Disciple part of the "Body of Moses" at the right hand of the Lamb (from our diagram perspective). John's greater angel half is a member of the "Body of Elijah" on the opposite side of the Lamb that Peter, John, James, etc., are never allowed to see, as they stand upon an "invisible sea" directly behind the Lamb from their water-witness-priestly-intercession perspectives.
--
Vine’s Mystery: https://studybible.info/vines/Mystery
--
Rev. 1:8: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Rev+1%3A8&;version=NASB
--
Gen. 1:26-28: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Gen+1%3A26-28&;version=NASB
--
Full Length Black Star Report Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Terral’s Scripture YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA/videos
--
First case of highly infectious coronavirus variant detected in Colorado
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/coronavirus-variant-colorado-us/2020/12/29/8e6379fc-4a01-11eb-a9f4-0e668b9772ba_story.html
--
This newsletter program is all about helping people see God’s wisdom hidden in plain sight using His three witnesses of spirit, water, and blood testifying in the Holy Scriptures from Genesis 1:1 through Revelation.
--
Christ’s Body Members, Kingdom Disciples, and God’s Purpose for the Ages
Written by Gary and Terral
November 21, 2020
Hi Gary: Thank you for writing and for the update. You wrote:
Why is John (Yellow, White, blue) and I am (Yellow, Red, Blue) in Figure 2? What am I missing with the different color arrangement?
John is a "Kingdom Disciple" saved by obedience to the "Gospel of the Kingdom" preached by John the Baptist, Christ, and the Twelve before Christ died for anyone.
Is there a meaning to the different colors?
Yes. Each spirit witness in The Mystery Explained is illustrated using the golden-yellow color with blood witnesses being red and water witnesses being blue. Christ's body members have the Father (spirit), Son (blood), and Holy Spirit (water) incarnate "in" them with their angel and man halves joined together, as we are finished products seated in the heavenly places with Jesus Christ "in" Christ Jesus (Eph. 2:4-7) with lives hidden with Christ "in" God. Col. 3:1-4 (3).
Let us move forward to the New Heaven (Highest Heaven: Gen. 1:1, where God is seated in His Son) and the New Earth below where the Lamb contains the "Body of Christ" in the center of the throne (like Rev. 7:17) in New Jerusalem. You and I are completed "living souls" (like Adam in Genesis 2:7) with our man half (water witness) and our angel half (spirit witness) reunited and joined together. David (on left on this physical earth) is doing things "on earth" that the Lamb is doing "in heaven: of Gen. 1:8) that God is doing "in" Heaven of Genesis 1:1 in "on earth AS IT IS in heaven AS IT IS in the Infinite Realm" fashion. John (from your query) is a Kingdom Disciple part of the "Body of Moses" at the right hand of the Lamb (from our diagram perspective). John's greater angel half is a member of the "Body of Elijah" on the opposite side of the Lamb that Peter, John, James, etc., are never allowed to see, as they stand upon an "invisible sea" directly behind the Lamb from their water-witness-priestly-intercession perspectives.
--
Vine’s Mystery: https://studybible.info/vines/Mystery
--
Rev. 1:8: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Rev+1%3A8&;version=NASB
--
Gen. 1:26-28: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Gen+1%3A26-28&;version=NASB
--
Full Length Black Star Report Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
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