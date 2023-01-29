ARMED Cult of Cattle Stealing Vagrants Coming to Rural & Public Lands

Full-length more in-depth video on Rumble here: https://rumble.com/v27jg0h-armed-larping-cult-coming-to-rural-america-near-you.html

WARNING- if you have a large rural property, live next to or near public lands/BLM, lease public lands for livestock, have an uninhabited “bug out” property, have livestock or crops, PLEASE KEEP YOUR HEAD ON A SWIVEL AND BE AWARE! Check on your livestock daily!!!!



These creeps are DANGEROUS in that they have ZERO tactical/firearm training (making a trigger-happy dangerous encounter), they are deranged believing themselves to be “God’s chosen people”, carry their firearms “at the ready” in a military-style, will become more aggressive as hunger & desperation kick in, and move from place to place lead by a charismatic cult leader from San Diego (now based in Oklahoma).

THESE FREAKS DO NOT REPRESENT MY MESSIANIC JEW FAMILY! We do not believe in taking from or depending on others!!! This goes against the Bible completely! I anticipate more “church” groups adopting this same cultish behavior as society collapses, twisting scripture to normalize pillaging/killing anyone outside their “camps”, so if you encounter a large band of roaming gypsies trashing up the wilderness, sniffing around rural America/Canada/Mexico- KNOW WHAT THEY ARE LIKELY UP TO. PROTECT YOUR FAMILY, animals, and LAND!!!!