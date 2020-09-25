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Tell Me Did You Hear
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23 views • September 25, 2020
After repeated promises of justice over the past couple of years, people were expecting mass arrest and convictions. After enduring the biological warfare attacks with COVID-19, and the Democrats supporting anarchist and Marxist with their rioting, looting, and arson attacks, the strain it placed on the economy and job market, we are being advised that what we have been waiting for is about to happen. Still waiting to get the word that it's happening ...
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