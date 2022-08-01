The World Economic Forum seems to be hellbent on stealing what we own, making us their servants and claiming we will be happy about it. From the promotion of eating bugs to a "scientist" advocating for cannibalism, one would think the world has gone mad, and many have done just that: Become reprobate. We'll take a look at what the Bible says about cannibalism and see that many in our society are already succumbing to the effects of God letting them go in their sin for failing to honor Him as God (Romans 1:18ff).

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/cannibalism-what-the-wef-wants-or-judgment-of-god-video/

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