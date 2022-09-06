Was Mars Constructed on a Grid System of Lines Having a Bearing of ±7.5° ?

A large number of linear grooves have been discovered which are scattered across the surface of Mars. All of the longer grooves have a constant bearing angle of 7.5° either in the clockwise or counterclockwise direction. A small number of shorter grooves have a bearing angle of 0°. Most often the groove lines are intermittent and sometimes the groove segments are replaced with a ridge line.





The groove lines are not trivial scratches in the surface of Mars. Some of the grooves are extremely long, one of which travels intermittently for over 2500 km. Different grooves can be anywhere from 1 to 3 km in width. They cannot be fractures since they are too linear and too uniform in width. They are highly unlikely to be caused by ancient glaciers since glacial grooves found on Earth only travel for about 120 meters at most and are no more than about 10 meters wide.





I found a total of 76 linear groove lines between 30° S and 30° N of which 61 have a bearing angle of ±7.5° and 15 have a bearing angle of 0°. No other bearing angles were found for the groove lines. Using the binomial expansion equation under the assumption of 1 degree of resolution, it was found that for a set of 76 lines, the chance of obtaining the 15 repeated occurrences of 0° under random conditions is 1 in 200 trillion. The chance of obtaining the 61 repeated occurrences of 7.5° under random conditions is much less than 1 in a trillion trillion trillion trillion trillion. In other words it is impossible for these lines to have arisen naturally. Someone had to have engineered them into existence.





Other structures having linear edges with a bearing angle of 7.5° include calderas, cliffs, linear perimeter sections of craters, and landmasses. When all groove lines, ridge lines and linear segments of crater perimeters having a bearing angle of ±7.5° are extrapolated to the limits of 30° S and 30° N, it can be seen that the lines cover most of the circumference of the planet with a relatively high density. Since the lines have been found in some instances to be as close as 0.5 km apart, it can be speculated that a very dense meshwork of grid lines may have originally been present to guide the placement of craters and mountains and other topographical features. Most of these lines would then be covered over as items were put into place. Since there are also several grooves, ridges and craters with linear sections with a bearing angle of 0°, there may also have been a grid system using meridian lines.





In conclusion, there can be no doubt that the groove lines on Mars point to the presence of intelligent engineering on the planet. They also provide evidence that the entire planetary surface may have been artificially constructed upon a grid system of straight rhumb lines whose bearing angles were 7.5° in the clockwise or counterclockwise direction.





Background material for this video can be found on my Brighteon channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/epiphi