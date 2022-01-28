SOULED OUT - S 8: Ep 11

Get off of me!That's what we're saying right now -- collectively -- to the pharma-facist system! Get the f*** off of me!I love it! I love you!We're right back at it again my friends! Diving into the high strangeness of the day and the wild awakening of humanity that is now at an all time high rate of acceleration! Get psyched! Big days are ahead!Canada's Trucker Convoy. Wisconsin joins the Convention of States motion. What the hell is Article V / Convention of States? Robin Vos is a POS and is holding back the entire state-wide effort to expose what happened in 2020 AND make sure it never happens again! SouledOut(dot)TV now offers exclusive content! 'Defeat the Mandates' march in Washington, D.C. Ron Johnson's epic 3-hour COVID panel makes waves in the media!Humanity is waking up and I can barely even catch my damn breath!Enjoy the show!S O U L E D O U T M E D I A T E L E V I S I O N (SOMTV)When you directly support SOMTV / Souled Out Media -- you are contributing to the Pro-Freedom Movement, supporting Free Speech and Open Discussion, supporting Health Freedom, supporting the Truth Movement, and strongly fighting back against Big Tech Censorship!