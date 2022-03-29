How Words Became Violence | Matt Walsh, Ep. 918

Today on the Matt Walsh Show, I have another big announcement to start the show.



Also, after the slap heard round the world, the consensus on the woke left it that it is in fact acceptable and justified to physically assault someone for mean jokes. Although there are a number of important qualifiers that we must take into consideration. Also, Florida officially enacts the anti-groomer bill, while the pro-grooming factions react with demonic, pedophilic fury. The NFL updates its diversity rules to encourage the hiring of more women, because women are famously experts when it comes to football. And a male who identifies as trans announces that he has just had his first period. In our Daily Cancellation, psychiatrists and the pharmaceutical industry have just announced that grief is now a mental illness. And there’s a drug to cure it, which will make them even richer. What a happy coincidence for them.