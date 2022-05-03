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DC Pro-Lifers Ecstatic that Abortion May be Outlawed After Leaked Roe v. Wade Opinion
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50 views • May 03, 2022
LifeSiteNews correspondent Jim Hale and US bureau chief Doug Mainwaring visit the Supreme Court to hear pro-life activists share their thoughts on the leaked opinion potentially overturning Roe v. Wade and what it means for their continued efforts to ban abortion throughout the United States.
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