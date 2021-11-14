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Vaccinated are dangerous to unvaccinated
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705 views • November 14, 2021
"The unvaccinated should be more afraid of the vaccinated actually" says Dr. Harvey Risch, Professor of Epidemiology at Yale University. Vaccinated people are the ones that produce mutant strains, not the other way around.
This means the delta varient is being produced by the vaccinated, not the unvaccinated.
This means the delta varient is being produced by the vaccinated, not the unvaccinated.
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