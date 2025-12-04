🎵 Go Ahead and TRUMP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Verse 1] He gets back up No you can't keep him down Because he's tough Yeah he's the toughest around Sleepy Joe Was like the walking dead He had to go, now Kamala's over her head [Chorus] So can't you see this that in here I got my back against the vote in the machine He ain't the worst that I've seen Sometimes his tweets can be mean But I vote Trump, Trump Got to vote Trump But I vote Trump, Trump Got to vote Trump [Verse 2] I always vote blue (Who said that?) Maybe that would be a sin You got to go with the one who makes America great again [Chorus] So can't you see this that in here I got my back against the vote in the machine He ain't the worst that I've seen Sometimes his jokes are obscene But I vote Trump, Trump Got to vote Trump But I vote Trump, Trump Got to vote Trump [Guitar Solo] [Spoken Word] Do it Make your dreams come true Just do it [Chorus] But I vote Trump, Trump Got to vote Trump Re-elect Trump Got to vote Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump